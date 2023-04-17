3 Things to Know About Power of Attorney

A Power of Attorney is a written legal authorization that permits a person (the agent) to act on another person’s (the principal’s) behalf in legal matters. The POA is often used when the principal can’t be present to sign necessary documents, even when the person is not incapacitated. Here are three things to know about Power of Attorney.

1. There are two main categories for Powers of Attorney: financial and healthcare. “Power of Attorney for healthcare is the one I work with on a regular basis,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Your healthcare agent has the legal authority to make healthcare decisions for you, as well as funeral service arrangements when needed. Your healthcare POA can have a broad range of responsibilities, or there can be restrictions that you put in place. The financial POA gives the agent authority to make day-to-day business and financial decisions for you, and may also have limitations. Regarding legal matters, I believe it is always best to consult with a trusted attorney.”

2. There are two types of Powers of Attorney within each category. A durable POA becomes effective when it is signed, and remains in effect if the principal becomes ill or disabled and can’t act on his or her own behalf. A springing POA becomes effective only once the principal becomes incapacitated. Transactions at that time will require proof of incapacitation and at times a lawyer may need to get involved.

3. The agent named in a POA doesn’t have to be an attorney. You can name anybody to have POA, such as a spouse, a close family member, or a friend, as long as it’s done under the principal’s free will. “It’s important to be prudent with your choice to represent you for your financial and healthcare decisions,” said Adolf. “They should always be trustworthy people who have your best interests in mind and will carry out your wishes.”

