Does Your Sump Pump Have a Battery Backup System?

Whether you have a finished basement or just use the space for storage, it’s important to protect your investment and your belongings by having a sump pump installed. A sump pump is a device that is crucial for homes located in areas that receive a lot of rainfall, are close to a floodplain, or have a high water table underneath the foundation. The sump pump redirects water away from the house to prevent the basement from flooding.

If you already have a sump pump, you should determine if you have the proper backup system in place in case the primary pump fails during a heavy rainfall. “We recommend installing a battery backup system for when the power goes out and the pump fails,” said Jimmy Ellis, a licensed plumber with Done Rite Plumbing. “A battery backup system will keep the unit operating and help keep water out of the basement.”

The ideal setup will include a primary sump pump and a secondary pump that is capable of removing the same amount of water as the primary, with a battery backup serving each unit. If power is lost during a strong storm, the battery backup will keep the pumps working; but in the event the primary pump fails for a mechanical reason, the secondary pump will take over in the event of a heavy rainfall.

“Sump pumps tend to last approximately ten years, but they should be monitored and tested regularly so they don’t fail when you need them most,” added Ellis. “A two-pump alternating system with a battery backup that self-monitors the battery status, tests itself, and alerts the homeowner if something is wrong offers essential flood protection for your home and peace of mind for your family.”

Consider the cost of repairs, water removal, replacement of damaged items, and other flood damage issues when evaluating the investment of an upgraded sump pump/battery backup system.

