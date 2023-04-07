April is National Pet First Aid Awareness Month

When a local emergency or large disaster strikes, it can affect the entire family. That means your furry and feathered friends, too. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 57% of households in the United States own at least one pet. In honor of April’s designation as National Pet First Aid Awareness Month, here are some tips to help pet parents prepare for emergencies:

1. Arrange a safe haven

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends arranging a safe haven for your pets in the event of evacuation. To that end, make sure to identify hotels or motels outside of your immediate area that accept pets, or ask friends and relatives outside your immediate area if they can take in your pet in the event of an emergency.

2. Make a “go bag”

Make an emergency kit for your pet and store it as close to an exit as possible. The American Red Cross recommends including in the kit sturdy leashes, harnesses and/or carriers to transport pets safely and ensure that they can’t escape, pet food, a manual can opener, kitty litter, trays, toys, water, a blanket, pet medications, and copies of medical records stored in a waterproof container.

3. Have your pet microchipped

The ASPCA recommends if possible microchipping your pet as a more permanent form of identification. A microchip is implanted under the skin in the animal’s shoulder area, and can be read by a scanner at most animal shelters.

4. Learn pet CPR and first aid

A course in pet first aid could save your furry family friend. The Red Cross offers an online course that teaches the basics in caring for pets in most critical emergency situations. Visit www.redcross.org for more information.

