3 Things to Know About 2023 Summer and Fall Registration at Morton College

If you are a current student at Morton College, or are planning to enroll, registration for the 2023 Summer and Fall semesters are beginning to open up! It’s important to register before classes fill up, so here are three things to know before starting the process.

1. There are a lot of specific dates to be aware of. Registration for Summer and Fall begins Monday, April 3rd. “We will offer three sessions this summer,” explained Courtney O’Brien, Director of Admissions and Records/Registrar for Morton College. “The first is a five-week summer session beginning May 30th, and the second is an eight-week session beginning Monday, June 12th. The third session (five weeks) begins Monday, July 3rd.” To see available courses, visit https://selfservice.morton.edu/Student/Courses .

2. Summer and Fall semester classes will offer a variety of course delivery options to support students’ needs. Classes will be on campus, online, and in a hybrid format. Student Success Coaches are available to help students with registration by appointment, walk-in, or phone. “Students should use this time to take any required placement tests, schedule appointments with financial aid advisors and/or Student Success Coaches, and turn in official transcripts from high school or other colleges, along with SAT and AP class scores,” said O’Brien. “Students can register online or in person.”

3. Fall semester begins Monday, August 21st. Extended registration services will be offered on campus Friday, August 11th and Saturday, August 12th from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Offices will also be open Friday, August 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

An Open House is scheduled for April 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Students can take a campus tour to learn more about the new One Stop Center, facilities, academic programs, campus resources, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu