April Showers - Sump Pump Prep Tips

Sump pumps protect your home against the destruction caused by excessive rain and flooding. Sump pumps collect any water that accumulates below the ground level, saving you from costly damages. Don’t delay - make sure your pump operates correctly before April showers arrive.

The best time to test your sump pump is before the rainy season arrives. If your pump hasn’t been checked in the past year, cleaning and inspecting it is important. Here are some sump pump prep tips for April showers:

• Make sure to clear all debris around the sump pit; this includes leaves, mud, and other objects that may have built up over time.

• Check the power cable to make sure it is connected. Replace any frayed or damaged cables before testing your sump pump.

• If you have an older sump pump model, consider swapping it with a newer model that may be more powerful and efficient.

• Make sure the float switch (which controls when the sump pump turns on and off) is working correctly.

• Pour a few gallons of water into the sump pump to test if your sump pump capacity meets your requirements. It should remove this amount of water in less than two minutes.

• Lastly, check the discharge line to ensure it is not blocked or clogged. You may need to use a snake or auger to clear any blockages in the line.

By following these sump pump prep tips for April showers, you can help ensure that your sump pump is functioning correctly and can protect your home from water damage caused by heavy rainfall during this season. Preparing now can protect your home and foundation from excess water damage and flooding.

If you’re having trouble testing your sump pump, call Jay’s Plumbing at 877-977-8989 for reliable and professional service.

