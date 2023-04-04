What you should know about Iliotibial Band Syndrome

Iliotibial Band Syndrome (ITBS) is an overuse injury affecting the knee and hip joints. An inflamed Iliotibial (IT) Band, a band of connective tissue extending from the outer hip to the upper shinbone, causes ITB Syndrome. ITBS can be very painful and debilitating for those who suffer from it.

Pain on the outside of the knee and surrounding redness, swelling, and warmth are all telltale signs that you could be suffering from ITBS. This pain can become more intense while being active. The pain may also radiate up into the hip or your calf muscles.

Here are three things you should know about ITBS:

It is most common in athletes who participate in running, biking, and other sports involving repetitive knee and hip motions like running or biking. Varying your workouts and exercising on different terrain can help to avoid this injury.

Improper stretching before activities can be a risk factor for ITBS. Before and after exercise, do warm-up and cool-down stretches to help avoid getting hurt.

Treatment for ITBS usually involves rest, icing, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication to reduce inflammation. Other treatments include stretching and strengthening exercises, foam rolling the IT band, bracing or taping of the knee, and wearing proper shoes with good arch support.

The cause of ITBS is often due to an imbalance in strength between opposing muscle groups in the thigh and lower leg, leading to altered mechanics of movement at either knee or hip joints.

If you experience pain associated with Iliotibial Band Syndrome, one-on-one treatment with a trained physical therapist is recommended. They will determine the cause of your pain and create an individualized treatment plan to help reduce your pain and restore normal function.

The best way to expedite the healing process is by taking a proactive approach and taking control of your injury.

