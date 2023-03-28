3 Things To Know About Financial Aid For College

The cost of higher education is one of the biggest challenges that students may face when creating a strategy to pay for tuition, books, and other related expenses. Financial aid can be an important part of that strategy for anyone considering enrolling at a college or university. At Morton College in Cicero, assistance is available to help current and potential students navigate the financial aid application process. Here are three things to know about financial aid for college.

1. There is a variety of types of financial aid available to students. “We encourage our students to apply for the Monetary Award Program (MAP), the Pell Grant, Direct Student Loans, and Federal Work Study programs,” explained Carissa Davis, Director of Financial Aid for Morton College. “Students should also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which becomes available each year on October 1st. Your Estimated Family Contribution determines who qualifies for financial aid.”

2. It’s important to apply as early as possible to increase the chance of receiving all available funds. “Applying for financial aid is the best way to fight the increasing costs of higher education,” said Davis. “Even if a student doesn’t qualify for a free grant, they may be eligible for a student loan. Federal government education loans offer some of the best interest rates and payment plans, and a credit check isn’t required for students.”

3. Start your research and application process online. “Our Morton College website has links to all the necessary state and federal websites to apply for these programs,” added Davis. “Always apply online and let the Department of Education determine if you qualify. Morton College also offers occasional workshops that provide assistance with the applications. Students should definitely take advantage of the opportunities for assistance.”

