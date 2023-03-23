Do You Need a Will?

If a person dies without a will, it can create problems for their loved ones as the state determines the dispensation of the assets of the deceased. Many people put off having a will created, thinking they won’t need one until they’re much older. One case in recent headlines involved the celebrity dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was only 40 years old when he died without a will, leaving his wife and children in financial limbo.

“I believe everyone should have a will that details how their remaining assets will be distributed after their death,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “If you choose to not have a will, your estate will be distributed according to state law.”

A will offers a way to direct how your assets and belongings, including bank accounts, property, and family heirlooms, will be distributed. You can also direct assets to a charity or other organization of your choice. In addition to directing your assets, a will states your desire for who should become guardian of your minor children.

If you die without a will, and the state has to oversee dispensation of your assets, the traditional formula typically results in half of your estate going to your spouse and the other half being divided equally among your children. This can sometimes result in the forced sale of the family home, which can negatively affect your spouse.

“I strongly suggest that everyone have a will; you can begin this process by contacting a local attorney through a referral or an attorney with an outstanding reputation in your community,” said Adolf. " A good attorney can greatly simplify the process for you and remove the worry of not having this simple document in place. The other legal documents I think are important to discuss with your attorney are Power of Attorney for Healthcare and Power of Attorney for Property.”

For more information, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com