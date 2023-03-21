Morton College To Host University Day on March 30th!

One terrific way to reduce the overall cost of higher education is to spend the first two years at a community college. Students can choose to earn an associate degree and enter the workforce right away, or they can continue their education by transferring to a four-year college or university to complete their final two years and earn a bachelor’s degree. At Morton College in Cicero, students who want to transfer have a wealth of information and assistance available to aid them in their educational journey.

One valuable resource is Morton College’s University Day, which will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the Student Union, Bldg. B.

“Students who are considering transferring to a four-year school will benefit from participating in this event,” said Caroline Johnson, Student Success Coach for Morton College. “They will find out about scholarships and internships that are available at various universities, and can receive an immediate conditional pre-admission decision.” Participants will also learn about campus resources at Morton College that can help students succeed at the college or university of their choice.

“Students who meet with an admissions counselor to get a pre-admission decision will also receive two free Morton College transcripts,” added Johnson. “The deadline to RSVP for an appointment with a counselor is March 23rd.”

Universities that will have representatives at the event include DePaul University, Loyola University Chicago, Elmhurst College, Roosevelt University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Governors State University, Benedictine University, Concordia University Chicago, Dominican University, Saint Xavier University, Trinity Christian College, and National Louis University.

Don’t miss this special event that can help you plan out the next steps of your educational path. For more information, please contact Caroline Johnson by phone at 708-656-8000 ext. 2250, or via email at caroline.johnson@morton.edu .

