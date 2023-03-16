Three things to know about financial aid right now

As the days grow longer and brighter, now is the perfect time to turn your focus to applying for financial aid for the 2023-24 school year. Families with students planning to attend a Diocese of Joliet Catholic school next year should apply for financial aid with the Catholic Education Foundation. Here are three things you need to know about financial aid right now:

1. Financial aid is available

For the 2022-23 school year, more than $6.7 million in financial aid was made available to families within the Diocese of Joliet so don’t let tuition be the reason your student does not receive a Catholic education. The Catholic Education Foundation knows that Catholic education changes lives and its mission is to help families who desire a Catholic education for their students to afford it. Families can apply for aid through the Foundation’s website at www.cefjoliet.org/ . Additionally, families are encouraged to apply for a scholarship through Illinois’ Tax Credit Scholarship program at www.EmpowerIllinois.org .

2. What you need to apply

When completing your family’s financial aid application, you can use your most recently completed tax returns. (For example, when completing your application in Spring 2023, you can use your 2021 tax returns.) You will be asked to provide information on your monthly family expenses. If your family has experienced hardship, such as a medical emergency, job loss, or divorce, which is not reflected in your most recently completed tax returns, be sure to use the narrative section of the application to explain how your family’s circumstances have changed.

3. Fill out applications ASAP

Applications to the Catholic Education Foundation are due April 1, 2023. Applications are accepted after this deadline, but if you are applying after this date or your application is incomplete, please be aware that you may receive a reduced award or no award, as the amount of tuition assistance available is limited. The earlier qualifying families apply, the better their chances of receiving financial aid.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo