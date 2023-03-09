3 Things to Know About Caskets

If you have recently lost a loved one, or are pre-planning for yourself or a family member, there are several decisions that must be made regarding the final disposition of a body. If you choose to hold a traditional burial and funeral service, you will need to select a casket, which is the final resting place for the physical remains of the deceased. Here are three things to know when deciding which casket will work best for your situation and your budget.

1. Consider the materials used in the casket’s construction. “Metal and wooden caskets can be used for burial or entombment, but wooden caskets or cremation containers are used most often if cremation is chosen as the final form of disposition,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “The majority of caskets today are constructed of metal, wood, or wood composite materials. Metal caskets can be constructed of copper, bronze, or stainless steel, which comes in various thicknesses. Wooden caskets are typically constructed of solid hardwood or laminate materials, like fine cabinetry.”

2. There are two options for determining how the lid opens up for viewing. A full couch allows for the entire lid to be open, while a half couch allows for only the upper half of the body to be viewed. “Interior materials commonly used in caskets include velvet, satin, and crepe fabrics,” added Adolf.

3. A casket can be customized in a variety of ways to reflect a loved one’s life. Memory drawers allow family and friends to place mementos or messages inside the casket, and commemorative panels can be embroidered and added to the interior of the casket lid. Internal lift hardware will tilt the inside of the casket so the body can be viewed at an angle, if desired. A memory tube allows for easy identification in case of an accident after interment.

For more information about selecting a casket, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com