3 Things to Know About Clogged Pipes

Clogged pipes can be a major hassle for homeowners. If a pipe is clogged, it can lead to several problems. The most obvious issue is that water may not flow correctly or at all through the pipes.

This can cause pressure to build up in the system, leading to leaks, bursts, and other damage. In addition, clogged pipes can cause water pressure to drop, leading to decreased water flow and even flooding.

Causes:

The first thing is that there are several potential causes of clogged pipes. Common ones include hair and soap buildup, grease, food scraps, and foreign objects. Even items that say ‘flushable’ can cause blockages. Tree roots can also cause clogged pipes as they grow and expand in search of water. All of these can create a blockage in the pipes, which will prevent water from flowing correctly.

Prevention:

The second thing to know is that you can prevent clogged pipes. You should clean your drains regularly with hot water or vinegar/baking soda solution. This will help remove any residue that has built up and will prevent clogs from happening. Using filters or screens is another way to help keep clogs from forming. Be careful about what you put down the drain and avoid flushing anything that can cause a blockage.

Solutions:

Finally, if a clog occurs, solutions are available to help you clear it. For example, you can use a drain snake to remove any clogs lodged in the pipes. If this doesn’t work, you may need to call a professional plumber for more advanced solutions.

Keeping your plumbing system in tip-top shape is easier than you think. Do regular maintenance on your pipes to avoid clogs. Know what causes clogs so you can prevent them. Have a plan for what to do if a pipe does get clogged.

