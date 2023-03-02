The Importance of Pelvic Floor Exercises

Did you know that one in three women experience pelvic floor dysfunction? Pelvic floor exercises are one of the best ways to combat this problem and improve overall health. Are you considering the advantages of pelvic floor exercises? We’ll explore why they are important and share tips to help you start your exercise journey.

Overview of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction and Its Prevalence

Pelvic floor dysfunction is a common issue for many women. It is characterized by various symptoms, including:

bladder control problems

pain in the pelvic region

constipation

pain with intercourse

Unfortunately, 1 in 3 women is affected in some way — making it very important for individuals to educate themselves on how to manage it best.

Benefits of Pelvic Floor Exercises

The pelvic floor controls the bladder, rectum, and other pelvic organs. These muscles’ weakness can lead to various problems, from difficulty urinating to decreased sexual sensation.

Fortunately, regular pelvic floor exercises can help strengthen these muscles and improve symptoms associated with pelvic floor dysfunction.

These exercises can also help to reduce general discomfort, such as back and hip pain. They have also been known to improve posture, balance, and coordination — leading to improved overall health.

Tips on How to Get Started with These Exercises

Your therapist is the best guide to assist you in finding exercises that will cater to your needs. Depending on what issues need addressing, some patients may require strengthening of their pelvic floor muscles while others might benefit from stretches and breathing workouts. Diaphragmatic breathing is one practice frequently used during pelvic floor therapies.

Once you’re ready to begin your pelvic floor fitness journey, practice using your newly found knowledge and remember consistency is vital. With regular practice coupled with discipline and dedication, these exercises will bring big rewards when it comes to improving your physical and overall mental health.

Call us at 630-964-4008 to learn more about pelvic floor exercises and how they can help you. We look forward to hearing from you.

Be Fit Physical Therapy & Pilates, LTD

4934 Main St.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

www.befitpt.com