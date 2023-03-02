Three things to know about cats

Looking to add a furry friend to your household in the form of a feline? Here are three things cat owners should know about their pets:

1. Care and feeding

Cats should see a veterinarian at least once a year for an examination of their eyes, teeth, and ears, and for annual shots based on their age and health.

When it comes to diet, a veterinarian can assess your new cat or kitten to determine the best

brand of food. Factors such as age, activity level and health make a difference in what and how much a cat should eat, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Spaying and neutering are the most common surgeries performed on pets to prevent overpopulation. The ASPCA recommends that female cats should be spayed and male cats neutered by five months of age.

Cats should stay indoors, as outdoor cats are at risk of being hit by a car, getting in fights with other cats and wildlife, or flea and tick infestations.

2. Grooming

Most cats stay relatively clean, but brushing or combing regularly is recommended to help reduce skin flakes and shedding, cut down on hairballs, and improve the overall condition of the skin. Bald patches or a significant loss of hair can mean there is an underlying health problem that should be checked on by a veterinarian.

3. Scratching

According to the ASPCA, cats need to scratch. Why? When a cat scratches, the old outer nail sheath is pulled off and the sharp, smooth claws underneath are exposed. Additionally, scratching helps felines stretch their muscles. To that end, cats should be provided with a sturdy scratching post that’s at least three feet high and stable enough that it won’t wobble during use, or a scratching pad.

