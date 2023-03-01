ECCI Awards Gala Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

More than 150 Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry members and their guests will celebrate our Chamber’s 104th Annual Awards Gala at the newly-rebranded Elm West Banquets (formerly Diplomat West Banquet Halls) on March 10.

On that night, Helping Hands Cleaning Service will be honored as A.J. “Toche” Terrones Business of the Year for 2022, while veterinarian John DeVries of DeVries Animal Hospital will become the 33rd inductee into the ECCI Civic Hall of Fame.

The Civic HOF was established in 1992 to recognize women and men who make major contributions to the Elmhurst community. Up through 2008, inductions were conducted during the Opening Ceremonies of Elmfest. The 2009 inductee was honored at the Chamber’s Spring Luncheon in April of 2010.

Last December, the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP unveiled its Civic HOF public memorial—currently stationed on the second floor of Elmhurst Public Library—in the form of a 65-inch TouchPros Touch Wall interactive, touch-screen TV monitor upon which users can view biographies, photographs and video clips of the inductees.

2022 ECCI Board of Directors Chair Eva Sanchez of See Your House Right Here @properties Elmhurst will present her Chairman’s Award to Desire Chen, Senior Director of Communication and External Relations at Elmhurst University, for her service as the 2021 Board Chair.

Also, Sanchez will receive her Past Chair gavel from 2023 Board Chair Rita Borzym of Edward Jones Investments and be honored as the 2022 Ambassador of the Year.

ECCI President and CEO John Quigley will deliver his Annual State of the Chamber Address, highlighting our Chamber’s many accomplishments in 2022.

Videotaped by Elmhurst TV, the Gala’s one-hour awards program is scheduled for rebroadcast on local access cable television (Comcast Channel 6 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99) throughout the month of April. The program also can be viewed online via the video library page on the Chamber’s website .

Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce logo