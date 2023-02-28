3 Things To Know About Grief Yoga

Losing a loved one is a devastating and emotional experience. Many people struggle with their grief, finding it very difficult to get past the pain. Grief is a natural reaction to losing someone or something that is very special. Since grief can be stored in the body, one option that is becoming more popular and has shown success in helping people deal with overwhelming despair is grief yoga. Here are three things to know about this helpful exercise.

1. Grief yoga combines several different types of yoga, including movement and breathing techniques, to help people process their grief. The individual learns to become aware of the present moment, and to let go of the past and stop worrying about the future. This healing process is very calming, and helps with expressing and releasing grief, as yoga teaches how to allow emotions to arrive, be acknowledged, and then be passed on.

2. Yoga has been proven to reduce stress and tension, which is important for anyone coping with loss in their life. The poses, movements, and breathing techniques distract the person from their pain, and improve blood flow throughout the body, helping to relieve exhaustion and fatigue brought on by grief. Grief yoga can offer significant improvements in energy level, sleep, appetite, relaxation, concentration, and focus.

3. Grief yoga provides a safe opportunity to process challenging and painful emotions, and helps to release both the emotional and physical tightness in the body. Previous yoga experience is not required to benefit from grief yoga, and the poses and movements can be done at home; it’s not necessary to join a yoga class if you’re not ready for the interaction with others. However, group work in a class or at a yoga retreat can help reduce the isolation a person may feel when they experience intense grief.

