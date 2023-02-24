Morton College To Host 5th Annual Women's EmpowHERment Conference on March 4th!

On March 4, 2023, Morton College will host its 5th annual Women’s EmpowHERment Conference in various areas throughout its campus. The theme of the 2023 WEC is “Finding the Power of Your Voice.”

“Our conference kicks off with registration at 8:00 a.m., and will end at approximately 3:30 p.m.,” said Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “Our entire college community is welcome to attend, including members of the community outside our college district. It is open to everyone; we encourage both women and men to attend.”

According to Jara, details are currently being finalized for the WEC keynote speaker. “Our tentative workshop topics and activities will include Mental Health; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Investing and Retirement Planning; Personal Growth; Financial Planning For College; Community Service; and more,” she said. “These topics are very timely, and the workshops are extremely informative and helpful. We are also looking into providing opportunities for workshops presented on the Zoom platform.”

Morton College has received tremendous support from the college community and from attendees of previous years’ conferences. “We take their feedback into consideration as we plan the next year’s conference,” said Jara. “Towards the end of each calendar year, we start getting emails requesting information about the upcoming WEC.”

The Women’s EmpowHERment Conference, now in its 5th year, is a special event that celebrates the triumphs of women throughout history, offering an empowering, uplifting environment, and highlighting women in the community by providing a safe space to share their stories and to network and connect. “For the past five years, the Women’s EmpowHERment Conference has been free of charge,” added Jara. “We have supplied several resources and giveaways to all attendees each year. We’re so proud to open this event to the entire college community.”

