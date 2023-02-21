3 Things To Know About a Death Certificate

If you’ve recently lost a beloved member of your family, you may be facing the task of helping to get their affairs in order. This could include closing credit card accounts or making other financial transactions for which you were not previously designated as an authorized user. In order to finalize certain types of financial and other legal transactions, you’ll need to provide a death certificate. Here are three things to know about a death certificate.

1. A certified copy of a death certificate is almost always required in order to process any legal transaction for a deceased person. “The funeral director is responsible for the timely completion of that document,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “We have to obtain certified copies of that document in addition to the permits that are required for burials, cremations, or donations to medical research.”

2. The death certificate has to be carefully completed with accurate information obtained from the deceased’s next of kin. “A death certificate will contain both statistical and personal information of the deceased, and it’s important to get it right the first time,” said Adolf. “Making corrections to a death certificate after it has been filed with the state of Illinois can be a difficult and time-consuming process.”

3. Certified death certificates vary in cost, depending on the local registrar’s office in the city where the death took place. “A death certificate is initially filed with a local registrar, and is then eventually filed with the state of Illinois,” added Adolf. “When you wish to obtain additional certified death certificates at a later date, it is best to contact the funeral director who initially assisted you.”

It may be wise to order five or six certified death certificates in the beginning, so you are prepared to respond quickly when one is required by a financial institution or other company.

