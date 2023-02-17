Morton College Celebrates National Black History Month!

February is National Black History Month, a great time to educate others and spread awareness about the struggles for equality and the contributions made by Black citizens in our country. This important designation began as a week-long commemoration in 1926, when historian and author Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, established Negro History Week. He selected the week in February that included the birthdays of two key figures in the history of Black Americans: Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Douglass escaped from American slavery in 1838, and became a renowned abolitionist, speaker, and writer. He wrote “A Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave.” Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared freedom for enslaved Americans held in the Confederacy.

In 1976, the original week-long commemoration was expanded into a month-long celebration, now known as National Black History Month. President Reagan issued a proclamation that stated that Black History Month was a time to celebrate the many achievements of African Americans in every field from science and the arts to politics and religion.

According to Marisol Campos Garcia, Student Activities Assistant and Undocumented Student Liaison for Morton College, Black History Month serves as a celebratory month to remember and honor the people, culture, achievements, and history of African Americans. “As part of this special celebration, Morton College will host various initiatives that are focused on highlighting Black culture through educational documentary screenings, exhibition of music and dance performances, and visual and written art,” she explained. “Our students and the entire community will benefit from these events and activities by increasing their knowledge and awareness of Black culture and history, while also having an opportunity to engage with others through active learning.”

The 2023 Black History Month theme is “Black Resistance.”

For more information about Black History Month at Morton College, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu