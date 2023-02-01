U.S. Chamber Calls for ‘Agenda for American Strength’

In her 2023 State of American Business Address on January 12 to businesses, business organizations and chamber of commerce across America and the world, United States Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark urged federal government to reject partisan politics, pursue an actionable agenda to strengthen America and give businesses the best opportunity to succeed.

Clark called on the U.S. Congress to begin work on an “Agenda for American Strength” that can “help us not only navigate the present moment, but also steer our country to the brighter, stronger future that we expect—and future generations deserve.”

Clark outlined a forward-looking, aspirational agenda to strengthen our country in the following five key areas: building, people, energy, global leadership and the rule of law.

Her Agenda for American Strength calls on both Congress and U.S. President Joseph R. Biden’s Administration to take action on the following items:

Pass a permitting reform bill to deliver on the investment made in infrastructure;



Secure our nation’s border, protect Dreamers, and increase the number of employment-based visas;



Fix worker shortages by improving access to childcare and incentivizing work;



Accelerate permitting for new American energy exploration and production, finalize a legally required five-year program for offshore leasing, and make it easier to build energy infrastructure;



Work in partnership with the private sector to achieve climate resilience through innovation;



Resume free and fair trade negotiations and pursue new deals;



Tackle head-on the challenges with China, while maximizing the benefits American can and must derive from continuing to do business with the world’s second largest economy in area consistent with our national security and values;



End lawsuit abuse by going after litigation funder; and



Enact policy changes to help law enforcement and prosecutors make our communities safe and fight organized retail crime.



Clark also called for an end to a government-knows-best approach that burdens American businesses with overregulation and micromanages our economy.

