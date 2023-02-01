Celebrate National Pet Dental Health Month this February with these tips

February is National Pet Dental Health Month, but maintaining your furry friend’s oral health care should be a year-round practice. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition in cats and dogs even though it’s completely preventable. Celebrate National Pet Dental Health Month this February, and all year long, with these dental health tips:

1. Schedule an annual checkup

It’s important to have your pet’s teeth and gums checked at least once a year by a veterinarian to keep your furry friend’s smile healthy and to check for early signs of a problem. Early detection and treatment are critical, because advanced periodontal disease can cause severe problems and pain for your pet, according to the AVMA. Your pet’s teeth should be checked sooner if you observe issues such as bad breath, broken or loose teeth, or red, swollen or bleeding gums.

2. Make at-home brushing a priority

Regularly brushing your pet’s teeth is the single most effective thing you can do to keep their teeth healthy between dental cleanings, according to the AVMA, as it can help prevent the buildup of harmful bacteria. Additionally, it may reduce the frequency for periodic dental cleaning by your veterinarian. While daily brushing is recommended, doing so several times a week can also be effective.

3. Supplement with dental products

In addition to regular brushing, consider using other dental products, such as treats and chew toys, to keep your pet’s teeth and gums cleaner. Ask your veterinarian for recommendations. Additionally, make sure to feed your furry friend a healthy diet to reduce the risk of oral diseases later on.

