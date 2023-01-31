Morton College Finalizes Renovations, Highlights Fresh Beginnings

As Morton College kicks off its Spring Semester in January, students and community members can take note of the changes to the MC campus and learn about several changes yet to come.

“Over the past six years, Morton College has significantly expanded its investment in facilities, programs, and services to serve our college community better,” explained Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “These improvements have helped us become a nationally-recognized leader in the community college sector of higher education.”

According to Jara, the first renovation phase created a centralized building for Student Services. “Our new Student Services Center includes Academic Advising, Financial Aid, Registrar, Business, and Student Counseling and Accommodations offices,” she said. “We’re currently finalizing the second phase that includes the relocation and renovation of our Student Union. We also kicked off the third phase that will allow us to relocate and renovate our Tutoring Center.”

Morton College faculty and staff are ready to continue offering a culture of care and increased student resources, including the Student Emergency Fund, the Free Laptop Program, and the Panther Pantry. “We’ve also implemented the Meal Voucher Program and the Transportation Assistance Program, and we provide free feminine products in the women’s bathrooms throughout campus,” added Jara. “We also recently established the Counseling Office and the Office for Student Accommodations.”

Morton College continues to offer one of the lowest tuition rates in Illinois for community colleges, and has developed multiple pathways for entry to reduce barriers to enrollment. Its learning and working environment is sustainable, welcoming, safe, and dynamic, leading to improved student success and community engagement. “We promote literacy and civic responsibility by creating relationships and non-academic programs that meet our community’s needs,” said Jara. “This increases understanding of diversity and tolerance, and fosters a welcoming campus climate that promotes and celebrates the vibrancy and culture of our surrounding population.”

