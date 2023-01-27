Morton College Offers Top-Notch Automotive Technology Programs

If you’re interested in a career in the automotive industry, Morton College offers a variety of programs to help you achieve your goal! “We offer three Career Certificates, including Maintenance and Light Repair, Automotive Service, and Automotive Technology,” explained Don Sykora, Automotive Technology Instructor for Morton College. “These certificates lead to an Associate in Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology.”

According to Sykora, who has over thirty years of automotive experience and is an ASE Certified Master Automobile Technician, students can expect to receive a combination of classroom theory and hands-on practical learning. “This format allows students to become familiar with how a vehicle functions, and how to properly perform diagnoses and repairs as needed,” he said. “Desired credentials are earned throughout the curriculum, and include certifications from industry-recognized names like the Ford Motor Company, Subaru of America, ASE, and SnapOn Tools.”

With the increasing demand for automotive technicians, there are a variety of opportunities available to students. “Current advances in technology create an exciting atmosphere, and provide a rewarding experience for technicians in the workplace,” added Sykora. “While in our program, many students are actively recruited and hired by our Ford dealership partners through hiring events. Students typically work part-time while completing their academic work, and become full-time employees upon completion of their certificates or degree.”

Morton College’s Automotive Technology Program is accredited by the ASE Education Foundation, which ensures all components of the program align with current industry standards. “All of our instructors have decades of experience in the field, and they focus on equipping students with the skills needed to be successful in the automotive industry,” said Sykora. “New technologies are driving the industry, and Morton College is taking the steps to provide students with the knowledge and understanding they will need to embark upon successful careers.”

For more information, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu