Should I Send Flowers or a Plant For a Funeral Service?

If you have recently lost a dear family member or friend, you may choose to follow the tradition of sending a flower arrangement or a plant for the funeral service. The question of which to send can be decided based on how much you want to spend and what you’d like to achieve.

“Sending an elegant flower arrangement or a lovely plant is certainly a nice way to show your care and concern for a family during their time of loss,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Perhaps before making the decision, however, you should refer to any specific type of memorial the family may have chosen to note in an obituary notice. Some families prefer a donation to a specific charity in lieu of flowers or a plant.”

While floral arrangements and plants can both be personalized to create a beautiful tribute to your loved one, flowers tend to enhance the overall presentation of a service. A floral arrangement is also the traditional method used to extend condolences to a family when you can’t attend the gathering. One additional benefit of flowers is that they can be dried and kept for a longer time.

The downside of floral arrangements is the length of time that they stay fresh and lovely; most begin to wilt after 7-10 days. If many arrangements are received, the family may also have difficulty finding space for them all. “At Adolf Funeral Services, we frequently donate flowers to healthcare facilities in the surrounding area when the family chooses to not take those items home,” said Adolf.

While plants aren’t as colorful as flower arrangements, they are still a wonderful option. They are typically simple to care for, can be less expensive, can be placed throughout the home of the family, and may be able to be transplanted outdoors when the weather allows.

