Should We Host a Funeral or Memorial Service At All?

If you’ve recently lost a beloved family member, you likely have some important decisions to make. If you’re lucky, the deceased made final disposition arrangements in advance, so you may not have to worry about how to handle that side of things.

Sometimes, however, even those who have already decided whether to be cremated or have a traditional burial haven’t necessarily made arrangements regarding a funeral or memorial service. If you are wondering whether to host a funeral or memorial service for your loved one, there are a number of reasons to do it.

“Everyone’s life deserves some type of goodbye and respectful remembrance,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “When people have made the decision to not have any type of service, I have frequently heard after the fact that they regret not doing it. You really only have one chance to hold a special funeral service for a loved one, especially with a traditional burial. With a cremation, you have more flexibility with the timing, so you can plan a memorial service for a more convenient date.”

While an obituary will detail the highlights of the life of your loved one, a funeral or memorial service allows family members to comfort each other, and for friends, acquaintances, and colleagues to offer support during such an extremely difficult time. By having others to lean on, the family can gain strength and hope for the future, and have a chance to have closure.

A service also allows you and the attendees to pay tribute to a life well lived, especially since each person’s life is unique. You can display photos and other mementos, play special songs, and offer favorite foods that reflect the life of your loved one. Family and friends can also have an opportunity to share special thoughts, memories, and stories about the deceased.

