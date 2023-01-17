Record amount of tuition assistance available for students attending Catholic schools

The Catholic Education Foundation and the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Joliet are pleased to announce that for the 2022-202 school year more than $7.2 million in tuition assistance for Catholic elementary and high school families was provided.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of donors who supported Catholic education both through the Catholic Education Foundation and the Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship Program, tuition assistance awards reached an all-time high of over 2,400 students, while aggregate tuition assistance funding hit a record $7.2 million.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and those taking advantage of Illinois’ Invest in Kids Act, a record number of families were able to receive tuition assistance,” said Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Georgis. “This astonishing result serves as a great testament to the power of Catholic education and our community’s recognition of its importance and its future. The Catholic Education Foundation is committed to providing solutions to Catholic school families.”

Building off this success, the Foundation will continue to offer scholarship grants for the 2023-2024 school year.

Through the Foundation’s Scholarship Program, families who have students in kindergarten through senior year of high school and with a verified financial need are encouraged to apply for tuition assistance grants.

Scholarship applications are currently being accepted through April 1. Families can access the online application at www.cefjoliet.org . Families will be notified of grant awards in the spring and award checks will be sent directly to the schools following verification of enrollment in the fall.

Parents are also encouraged to apply to Empower Illinois at EmpowerIllinois.org to benefit from the Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship Program, which opens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“It is wise for families to apply to multiple scholarship sources,” said Georgis. “In case a family is declined for one scholarship, they may be eligible for another form of tuition assistance.”

Find out what scholarship opportunities are available to make Catholic school education a reality for your student.

Catholic Education Foundation : 815.221.6127 : 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403: http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo