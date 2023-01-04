Probate Court 101

For many people, the probate process can be a confusing and daunting experience. If you or a loved one is working through a probate proceeding, it’s essential to understand the process.

What is probate court, and what does it do?

The probate court is part of the court system that deals specifically with settling estates and administering wills. These courts are responsible for ensuring that the last wishes stated in a will are carried out and that the wishes of deceased individuals are honored. The probate court also settles disputes between claimants who may contest the validity of a will or any provisions it contains.

In addition, this court evaluates reports from an estate’s representative or executor preparing an inventory of assets and submitting them for distribution according to applicable laws. Probate court is where people can go to protect their estates and ensure that everyone involved is treated fairly.

Who presides over probate court proceedings?

The presiding official over probate court proceedings is typically the probate judge. This individual is highly knowledgeable in the laws and regulations surrounding estate planning, wills, trusts, guardianships, conservatorships, powers of attorney, and other related matters.

The probate judge presides over the proceedings, offers advice on settling disputes between involved parties, and can guide issues such as distributing assets and paying debts. The judge is authorized to make decisions based on a review of all evidence presented.

What documents are required?

Although the probate process can be lengthy, it is necessary to ensure that all estate matters are settled properly. The court will require several documents and records - from death certificates and asset/debt lists to wills or other papers related to the case. If an estate is complex, you may need to inventory assets. The mediators make sure that everything goes according to the person’s wishes.

At Camden Law, our experienced legal team can help you with the probate process. We can help make sure your estate is settled fairly and quickly. Contact us at 630-568-6656 to learn how we can help you with your probate needs.

