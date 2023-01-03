How to Prevent Frozen Pipes This Winter

It’s that time of year again: the temperature is dropping, the leaves are changing color, and frost is starting to form on the windows in the morning. Winter is coming! For many people, this means dealing with frozen pipes. If you’re not prepared, a pipe can freeze and burst, causing water damage to your home.

Signs of a Frozen Pipe:

Your pipes may show signs of freezing before bursting, so it’s essential to watch out for any warning signals. Common signs include low-water pressure, discolored or cloudy water coming from the tap, and strange noises in the pipe (such as gurgling or hissing). Additionally, if you notice frost formation outside a pipe or water not running, this is a sure sign that your pipes are frozen.

How to Prevent Pipes from Freezing:

The best way to avoid a frozen pipe crisis is to take preventive measures before temperatures drop too low. Here are some helpful tips for preventing frozen pipes:

• Keep the thermostat set to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit, even when you’re away.

• Insulate exposed pipes in cold areas, such as in an unfinished basement or attic.

• Make sure all windows and doors are sealed so cold air can’t get into your home.

• Keep cabinet doors open in bathrooms and kitchens to allow warm air to circulate the pipes.

• Let cold water drip slowly from faucets connected to exposed pipes, as running water is less likely to freeze.

If Your Pipes Have Already Frozen:

If you find your pipes have frozen, shut off the main water valve and contact a professional plumber immediately. They will be able to diagnose the problem and help you get your pipes running again. By taking these preventative steps, you can keep your pipes from freezing this winter and keep water damage at bay.

