Why You Should Try Pilates: The Top 5 Benefits

If you want to try a new workout in the New Year, Pilates is a great option. This studio-based yoga exercise has many benefits that will help you meet your fitness goals.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is a studio-based exercise that combines yoga and mat exercises to strengthen the core muscles in your abdomen and back. This exercise helps improve posture, coordination, flexibility, and strength, and it also helps reduce stress levels.

Technically, all you need is a mat, but studio sessions give you access to studio-grade equipment like the Reformer, Cadillac, Wunda, and electric chair. An array of other smaller pieces of studio equipment includes different types of barrels like the spine corrector, ladder barrel, and small arc.

Top 5 Benefits of Pilates:

1. Improved Strength & Flexibility: Regular Pilates practice will help increase your core strength, flexibility, and balance. This is especially true if you use studio equipment like reformers, chairs, and trapezes.

2. Improved Posture: Tightening your core muscles will improve your posture. It can also help with sciatica and other forms of back pain.

3. Lower Stress Levels: The studio environment is a great way to relax. Pilates is also a great way to take your mind off stressors, which can help lower cortisol levels.

4. Improved Stamina & Endurance: Pilates helps build body strength and stamina. It can also improve your cardiovascular health with studio equipment like reformers and chairs that require more exertion.

5. Injury Prevention: Pilates can help to prevent injuries by strengthening and toning the muscles around your joints. This is especially true if you use studio equipment like reformers and chairs.

