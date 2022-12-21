3 Things to Know About Winter Burials

If you have recently lost a dear family member or friend, and a traditional funeral service and burial have been selected, you may be concerned about a winter burial. While it’s definitely not the best time of year to have to arrange or to attend this type of event, there isn’t really any reason to postpone it. Here are three things to know about winter burials.

1. Most cemeteries have the proper equipment that is capable of thawing out frozen ground, giving it the ability to open space for a grave, even during the most severe winter circumstances. “Although winter burials can at times be difficult to schedule, there have been very few instances where we were not able to complete a burial service during the winter season,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Extreme weather, lack of visibility, or dangerously low temperatures would be the main reasons we might need to postpone an interment.”

2. As expected, winter burials can be dangerous at times, and safety is always a concern. “When pallbearers carry a casket to the grave, there is a chance they could slip, lose their footing, and fall,” said Adolf. “Cemetery staff members do their best to provide the service desired, but they’re not able to control severe weather-related graveside situations.”

3. Larger cemeteries may be able to provide another service option during the winter season. “Some cemeteries have interment chapels where a committal service can take place inside during inclement weather,” added Adolf. “Following the conclusion of those services, some cemeteries may offer what is called a follow-out service for the immediate family; this is a short procession from the interment chapel where they can follow their loved one to the grave and witness the burial privately.”

