3 Things Your Plumber Wants You to Know

People often think of plumbing as a dirty job, but the truth is that plumbers have a unique perspective on the world. They see everything from the sewers to the water tanks and know how everything works together. Here are three things your plumber wants you to know.

Don’t pour grease down the drain

Grease can be a real headache. When hot grease cools and hardens, it attracts other debris, which could lead to serious clogs in your drain; not only are they difficult (if not impossible) to remove without professional help - you’ll also have expensive repairs on hand. I recommend pouring cooking fats into containers rather than down our kitchen sinks.

Regularly Check Your Faucets and Pipes for Leaks

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average household wastes more than 10,000 gallons of water per year due to leaks. And while a drippy spout may not seem like a big deal, it can add to wasted water and money. So, regularly check your faucets and pipes for any signs of leaks - even a tiny drip can add up over time.

Get your plumbing professionally inspected

As a homeowner, it’s essential to inspect your home regularly and make any necessary repairs. This is also true of your plumbing. Over time, pipes can become corroded or cracked, allowing water to leak into your home. This neglect can cause extensive damage and be very expensive to fix. That’s why it’s crucial to get your plumbing inspected by a professional.

These tips are essential for keeping your plumbing in good shape, but the most vital thing you can do is to have regular inspections. A plumbing inspector can check for potential problems and help you fix them before they become more significant.

If you haven't had your plumbing inspected recently, now is a great time to schedule an appointment.

