Losing a Loved One During the Holiday Season

It is difficult to lose a beloved family member or friend at any time of the year, but it can be especially traumatic during the holidays. You may feel conflicted, as there will be times when you want to participate in the joy of the season, but you also feel guilty for celebrating, or you don’t want to participate at all. It is very challenging to feel so much pain when there is joy all around you.

“Every family has a unique way of celebrating the holidays,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to lose someone we love during that time period, and how you choose to celebrate those holidays after that experience must be a very individual family choice.”

As with any funeral service, Adolf helps surviving family members focus on their loved one and determine what they feel is the best way to honor and celebrate the life of the deceased. “A death during a holiday time frame does not define the life of your loved one,” he added. “As time goes on, I encourage people to try to find a way to include the memory of their loved one in their traditions and celebrations.”

Simple gestures of remembrance can help bring peace and joy to the holiday season for friends and family members. “One way to accomplish this is to have a place setting at the dinner table with a photo of your loved one,” said Adolf. “Sharing stories of your loved one while you celebrate the holiday can bring families closer together as well. You can read a heartfelt poem or say a special prayer to honor the deceased. It is important to remember that we may lose our loved ones physically, but that they remain in our heart forever.”

