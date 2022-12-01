Tips for keeping pets safe from Christmas lights, decorations

‘Tis the season to trim the trees, wrap the presents, and pique the curiosity of your furry friends. While it can be fun to include your pets in the fun festivities, keeping them safe from possible hazards is just as important. Here are some tips for doing just that this holiday season:

1. Oh, Christmas tree

Make sure to securely anchor your Christmas tree, recommends the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, so it doesn’t tip and fall, and cause possible injury to your pet. Additionally, anchoring the tree will help prevent the water from spilling, as stagnant tree water can be full of bacteria that can make pets sick if they drink it.

When it comes to ornaments, place the fragile ones higher up on the tree, safe from wagging dog tails and pouncing cats, and opt for shatter-proof ornaments for the lower branches.

2. Tinseltown

Tinsel can make a tree sparkle and shine, but that particular decor can also cause issues if the decorative material is ingested by dogs and cats. According to the ASPCA, a nibble can lead to a swallow, which can lead to an obstructed digestive tract, severe vomiting, dehydration, and possible surgery. Make sure to secure tinsel appropriately in areas that are not easily accessible to your pets, or forgo using it altogether.

3. Let there be light

Looking to bring a festive glow to your mantel or tabletops with candles? Lit candles should be placed in appropriate holders on a stable surface, and never left unattended. To be even safer, consider swapping out wax candles, which can cause a fire or burns if knocked over by a pet, for flameless ones.

All Creatures Great & Small : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo