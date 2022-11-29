First-Generation College Students Excel at Morton College

A first-generation college student is one whose parents did not complete a four-year college degree. At Morton College in Cicero, almost 2/3 of students are first-generation, and are just as likely to graduate as are non-first-generation students. Approximately 1/5 of first-generation students immediately continue their education at a four-year university after graduating from MC.

“First-generation students are very important within a community,” explained Veronica Tinajero, Mentorship Coordinator for Morton College. “When a person disrupts their traditional role assignment within their family by attending college, they may develop two identities, one for home and one for school. Although the new experiences and challenges are vast, many students do view their new identity or status as a source of strength. Communities can draw from this strength and promote a college-going culture to younger generations. At Morton College, we aspire to support our students and help them understand the many hats they wear.”

Morton College offers excellent resources to first-generation students. A free tutoring center is available all year round, along with varied mentoring programs. “MC believes in holistic wellness, so students have free access to the fitness center,” said Tinajero. “We also offer a Counseling department, a Career Services department, and a Student Activities Office, where students can expand their social network and even become leaders on campus.” MC also offers scholarships and grants to support students through degree completion, including emergency funds, transportation assistance, and a meal program.

Tinajero advises first-generation students to embrace the 1st Gen Identity, and to strive for academic success. “Advocate for your academic and professional needs, and build your network of support at Morton College,” she said. “We’re here to support you and to champion your success through graduation and beyond. Many MC staff and faculty are 1st Gen college grads! Get involved, build your network, find balance, set goals, and always believe in yourself - we absolutely do!”

For more information, please contact:

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu