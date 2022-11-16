How to Talk to Loved Ones About Your Final Wishes

You shouldn’t wait until you are 85 years old or facing a health scare to have a discussion with your family about your final wishes. “Talking about death and end-of-life challenges and decisions is one of the most difficult discussions you may ever have, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “I frequently meet with people to discuss these issues in advance of death; this opportunity provides you with time to organize details and find a sense of relief and peace.”

Have the Talk of a Lifetime, founded by the Funeral and Memorial Information Council (FAMIC), was created to help families have important conversations about the things that matter most to them and about how a person’s life story can be remembered and honored in a meaningful way. “This educational program is a wonderful way to begin your family conversations about this sensitive subject,” added Adolf. “You can have this special talk with anyone you care about: parents, children, grandparents, your spouse, or even a good friend.”

A visual prompt, like a photo album, souvenir, or family heirloom can be a good conversation starter. Take notes or make an audio recording so you get all the details. “Not only will this talk, which can take place over time, help reacquaint you with your loved ones, it will help you get to know each other in a new way,” said Adolf. “It helps us reaffirm how much our loved ones have impacted our life, and vice versa.”

Making your final wishes known will also help alleviate the stress on your survivors who may have to make quick decisions after your death. And the more they know about you and your life, the more meaningful the memorial or funeral service will be. A meaningful service offers healing and comfort for those who come to pay their last respects.

For more information, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com