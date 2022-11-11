Drug abuse is not a problem that only affects young people. In fact, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drug abuse rates are highest among seniors. This can be due to factors like retirement, more free time, or prescription drugs becoming increasingly available. Whatever the reason, it is essential to be aware of the dangers of drug abuse among seniors and take steps to prevent it.

Alcohol is the most abused drug among seniors because it is legal and easy to obtain. Some seniors may drink alcohol to cope with boredom or loneliness. However, drinking can lead to serious health problems like liver disease, heart disease, and cancer. It can also make falls and accidents more likely. Signs of alcohol abuse are secrecy, isolation, mood swings, and changes in sleeping or eating patterns.

Prescription drugs are also commonly abused by seniors, and this is because they may be taking multiple medications for various health conditions. Seniors may use prescription drugs in higher doses than prescribed or take someone else’s medication. Drug abuse can also lead to liver damage, kidney failure, and heart problems. If you are concerned, look for signs like slurred speech, confusion, drowsiness, and changes in sleeping or eating patterns.

There are several things you can do to prevent drug abuse among seniors. First, talk to your loved ones about the dangers of drug abuse. Second, keep track of prescription medications and ensure they are stored safely and out of reach of children or grandchildren. Finally, get involved in your community and look for resources to help seniors stay active and connected.

A medical power of attorney (healthcare proxy) can be a helpful tool in preventing drug abuse among seniors. This document gives someone you trust the authority to make medical decisions on your behalf regarding prescriptions or discontinuing medications.

Contact our Chicago area office at 630-568-6656 to learn how we can help keep you or your loved one safe with long-term planning care.

Camden Law Office

5330 S. Main Street

Suite 200

Downers Grove, IL 60515

www.camdenlawoffice.com

camden law logo 2022