Lewis University: Where Veterans Can Receive a Quality Education

We are honored to partner with the Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program for post-9/11 veterans. They can enroll for any of the one hundred approved education programs at Lewis University free of tuition costs. Best of all, there is no limit to how many enrollments we can have, so you don’t have to worry about entering a lottery or feeling like you missed the deadline.

What Does This Mean for Veterans?

Our yellow ribbon status means Lewis University is the place for veterans looking to further their education. We offer an array of programs that are sure to fit your needs, and we are committed to helping you succeed. We can provide veterans with the opportunity to attend our school tuition-free. This allows them to focus on their studies and not worry about the financial burden of tuition.

Why Lewis University?

Lewis University provides an educational experience that builds confidence, sculpts leadership skills, and cultivates faith. Students are encouraged by the university’s welcoming climate, where they can explore their potential while making friends for life.

We are a Catholic university that values diversity and offers a supportive environment where all students can succeed. Our small class sizes mean you will get individualized attention from our faculty, experts in their field and passionate about teaching.

If you are a veteran looking for a supportive environment where you can further your education, look no further than Lewis University. We are pleased to be the #1 Best for Vets School in Illinois, and we offer a variety of programs that are sure to fit your needs.

With our Yellow Ribbon status, we can offer you the opportunity to attend our school tuition-free, so contact us at 815-838-0500 to learn more.

Lewis University

One University Way

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu