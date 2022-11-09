3 Memorial Service Ideas For Veterans

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11th each year to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifice, patriotism, and love of country, and for their willingness to serve for the common good. While the holiday is frequently associated with parades and nice meals, many veterans find it difficult to talk about their time in military service, especially those who have active combat experience. It’s important to know their history and, when the time comes, to memorialize them in a dignified way. Here are three memorial service ideas for your loved one who was a veteran.

1. “Take the time to plan a meaningful service that highlights the veteran’s life and their service to their country, and that celebrates their accomplishments,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “A thoughtful memorial service can create a unique connection with friends and family, and can offer a great source of comfort.”

2. Display photos of the veteran with his or her family, and include photos from their years of service. “Displaying military service keepsakes, including medals, uniforms, and pictures, will both inform and engage those who attend this type of memorial service,” added Adolf. “The family may also choose to have the veteran buried in his or her uniform. Military service is one of the greatest forms of sacrifice, and should be acknowledged and honored as such.”

3. One of the most dignified and solemn components of a veteran’s service is the funeral service honors provided by the United States military. “Traditionally, we would contact the veteran’s branch of service and arrange to have the Honor Guard fold the United States flag, play “Taps,” and present the flag to the veteran’s family,” said Adolf. “It’s a very fitting way to honor a life of service to our country.”

