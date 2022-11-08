Thanksgiving food dos and don'ts for dogs

The Thanksgiving holiday tends to coincide with an uptick in pet visits, according to the American Kennel Club. The culprit? Dogs who indulge in unsafe human foods during the celebratory feast. To that end, here are some Thanksgiving foods you can share with furry friends and those you should avoid:

1. Turkey

A few small bites of unseasoned turkey meat are fine for pets, according to the AKC. But make sure not to let them eat turkey skin due to the added butter, salt, and spices which could lead to an upset stomach. And when it comes to giving a dog a bone, a cooked poultry one shouldn’t be it. That’s because the bones can splinter, potentially damaging your furry friend’s stomach or intestines. Instead, consider giving your dog made-for-pets chew bones.

2. Sweet potatoes

Your dog can have some sweet potato, as long as it’s cooked and the skin is removed, according to the AKC. Additionally, make sure sweet potatoes do not contain any added ingredients. Most canned sweet potatoes have added sweeteners and artificial ingredients.

3. Green beans

Similar to sweet potatoes, green beans can be given to pets as long as they do not contain added ingredients such as butter or spices.

4. Pumpkin

Plain canned pumpkin can be a healthy snack for dogs, as it can help with digestive health and is great for the skin and coat, according to the AKC. Check the label to make sure there is no added salt, spices, sugar or other additives that can irritate your pet’s stomach.

5. Dessert

If you want to give your pet a sweet treat, consider a small amount of apple as the fruit is a great source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber, according to the AKC. Just make sure to cut around the core, as large amounts of apple seeds can be toxic.

