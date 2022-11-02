This month is dedicated to increasing understanding about diabetes -let’s join the discussion. Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the body doesn’t produce insulin. Insulin helps the body turn sugar into energy. Type 2 diabetes is when the body does not create enough insulin, or the cells do not properly use insulin.

Causes of diabetes include genetics or undetermined environmental factors. People with diabetes need to detect and get treatment early. Diabetes can cause health problems like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness. Symptoms of diabetes include extreme thirst, hunger, and fatigue.

Along with proper treatment, people with diabetes can lead healthy lives. Managing diabetes includes taking insulin, eating right, exercising, and monitoring blood sugar levels.

Here are 5 ways to support Diabetes Awareness Month:

1. Educate yourself and others about the two main types of diabetes.

2. Show your support for people with diabetes by wearing a diabetes awareness ribbon or bracelet.

3. Donate to a diabetes charity or research organization.

4. Participate in a diabetes walk or another fundraising event.

5. Make a healthy lifestyle a priority and encourage others to do the same.

Managing diabetes can be challenging, but it’s important to remember that you are not alone. There is a lot of support available, and raising awareness is a great way to start.

Lifestyle changes that include nutrition and exercise can help prevent, delay, or manage diabetes. There is strength in numbers. So, let’s work together to spread awareness and support those affected by diabetes.

