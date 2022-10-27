3 Ways Yoga Can Help You Process Grief

Yoga is an ancient spiritual discipline that focuses on breath control, meditation, and specific body poses. It is practiced all over the world for both health and relaxation. If you’ve recently lost a dear family member or friend, and find yourself struggling with your grief, yoga may offer some relief. Here are three ways yoga can help you process grief.

1. Yoga can both strengthen the body and relax the mind, thereby reducing stress. As the poses reduce tension in the body, it distracts the person from the pain of grieving, and also improves blood flow to joints and ligaments. This can help relieve the exhaustion and fatigue that grief brings to the body. An added benefit is improved sleep, which will in turn help the body restore itself. “Finding a way to relax can certainly be difficult when experiencing the loss of a loved one, as well as dealing with the unavoidable health issues at the end of someone’s life,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Most people devote so much time to their loved one’s care that they forget to take care of themselves. I can tell you from experience that it will eventually catch up with you and your own health. Yoga can be a wonderful way to provide stress relief.”

2. Yoga provides a safe space to process sadness and other emotions, helping to release physical tightness in the body that grief can cause. It can help the survivors to find peace, and to move through the stages of grief to the ultimate stage of acceptance.

3. Grief yoga is a specialized practice that combines different types of yoga, movement, and breathing techniques to help practitioners heal, process grief, and transform themselves. “Unresolved grief can actually have a detrimental effect on brain function,” added Adolf. “Focusing on the present, including the grief that is felt, helps relieve feelings of denial, anger, and depression.”

