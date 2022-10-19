How Seniors Get the Most Out of Their Insurance Policy

As you get older, your insurance requirements will change. That’s why regularly reviewing your coverage is vital to ensure you have the proper protection for yourself and your loved ones. Franciscan Village , a senior living community in Lemont, offers care, services, and education to help older adults enhance their quality of life. Here are some insurance tips that every senior should know.

Review Your Coverages Annually

Your life conditions may have changed since you last reviewed your insurance policies. For example, maybe you’ve downsized and no longer need as much coverage for your home or belongings. Or perhaps now your adult children are financially independent and no longer need coverage under your health insurance policy. Reviewing your coverage will ensure you’re not paying for more coverage than you need.

Don’t Let Your Coverage Lapse

If you let your coverage slip, you may have to pay more for a new policy or be denied coverage altogether. That’s why it’s important to keep up with your premium payments, so your policy doesn’t lapse. If you’re having trouble making payments, talk to your agent about policy loans or premium financing options.

Shop Around for The Best Rates

Insurance rates can fluctuate from one company to the next, so it pays to shop around for the best deal. Use an online comparison tool or contact an independent agent who can compare rates from multiple carriers on your behalf.

The Different Types of Insurance for Seniors

As a senior, you may need different types of insurance than you did when you were younger. Regardless of age, staying informed about your insurance options is essential in order to receive the right coverage. This includes:

Car insurance



Life insurance



Health insurance



Long-term care insurance



No one wants to think about car accidents or health emergencies, but these things can happen anytime. Having the right insurance coverage in place protects you should something unexpected occur.

While you may not need all the types of insurance we've listed, reviewing your needs and ensuring you have the protection you need is a good idea.

Franciscan Village

1270 Village Drive

Lemont, IL 60439