3 Things to Consider Before Turning 65

Turning 65 is a significant milestone. Not only does it mean that you are officially a senior citizen, but you also need to start planning for retirement. This planning includes preparing healthcare directives and estate planning. A plan is essential, so your loved ones know your wishes and will carry them out accordingly. Here are three things to consider before turning 65.

Healthcare Directives

One of the first things you need to do when you turn 65 is to create a healthcare directive. This document will outline your medical care preferences if you cannot decide independently. It also ensures that your desires will be carried out respectfully. Your family members should be aware of your healthcare directives.

Estate Planning

Estate planning is another essential thing to consider when you turn 65, including wills and trusts. You need to plan what will happen to your assets after you die. Estate planning can be complex, so it is vital to seek out the help of an attorney.

Long-Term Care

As you age, you may need to consider long-term care options like assisted living and nursing homes. You should start researching these options to make an informed decision about what is best for you. Long-term care can be challenging to broach but having these conversations with your loved ones is essential.

It’s understandable to feel overwhelmed when considering your healthcare directive, estate planning, and long-term care options. The important thing is to approach the process with care and patience, and you want to ensure you are comfortable with your choices.

And always involve your loved ones in the decision-making process, so they are aware of your wishes and can help you make the best choices for your future. With careful planning and the support of your loved ones, you can make the best decisions for your future well-being.

