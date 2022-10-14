3 Reasons to Hold a Funeral or Memorial Service

After the loss of a beloved family member or friend, it’s important to find ways to process and express your grief. Holding a funeral or memorial service can help those who knew and loved the deceased to express their beliefs and feelings about the person’s life and death. Here are three reasons to hold a funeral or memorial service.

1. The five stages of grief have been designated as denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally, acceptance. As family and friends mourn the loss of their loved one, it can be difficult to truly accept the finality of death; it seems surreal that the person is gone. “A service provides an opportunity for family and friends to acknowledge and show respect for their loved one’s life,” explained John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “It gives us one final chance to say goodbye in a personal way. All funeral and memorial services are unique because they celebrate and honor the specific life of the deceased.”

2. A funeral or memorial service helps attendees to remember their loved one and share memories with others. When people come together to share memories, they learn things they didn’t know and have an opportunity to discover how the person’s life touched others. Having a specific time and place to talk about the person’s life offers support for the surviving family.

3. Attending a funeral or memorial service helps people to remember that life is precious, and reminds us of what is truly important in life. While wearing black is a common tradition, combining and personalizing the elements of a service, including the music, eulogy, flowers, and photos, provides a unique way to say goodbye to the deceased. “It’s important to take your time and organize the details of every service, whether it’s simple or more complex,” added Adolf. “Thinking about the most significant characteristics of your loved one will guide you on the right path.”

For more information, please contact:

Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services

John R. Adolf, Director

John@adolfservices.com

7000 South Madison Street

Willowbrook, IL 60527

630-325-2300

2921 South Harlem Avenue

Berwyn, IL 60402

708-484-4111

www.adolfservices.com