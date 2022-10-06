Water leaks can cause significant damage to your home if you don’t get it fixed promptly. Unfortunately, water leaks aren’t always easy to find, especially hidden behind walls. We’ll show you how to find a water leak inside a wall so you can stop it from doing any more damage.

Signs of water leaks inside walls include:

- Water stains on walls or ceilings

- Cracks in walls or ceilings

- Peeling paint

- Mold growth

- Higher water bill

If you see any of these signs, it’s time to start looking for the source of the leak.

First things first: if you suspect there might be a water leak inside one of your walls, you should first turn off the water to your home, which will help prevent any further damage.

Most of the time, the source of the leak is evident. For example, drywall that is soft to the touch or has water stains is a telltale sign of water damage. If the leak source isn’t immediately apparent, like behind a brick wall or concrete slab, you may need to call a professional to help locate and fix the leak. They will have the proper tools and equipment to safely access the leak without causing any further damage to your home.

Once you’ve pinpointed the leak, it’s time to fix it. If it is a small leak, you may be able to repair it yourself with some basic plumbing supplies or the tightening of a valve. However, it’s best to call a professional for a more extensive leak or if you’re not confident in your plumbing abilities.

