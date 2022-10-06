Halloween safety tips for your pets

The spooky season is upon us but it doesn’t have to be scary for your furry friends if you take some extra precautions. Here are some Halloween safety tips :

1. Stash the sweets

Some Halloween treats can be toxic to pets, especially chocolate, gum, and candies that contain the sugar substitute xylitol, so make sure to keep them out of your pet’s reach and in closed containers. Foil and plastic candy wrappers should also be kept out of reach, as they can cause internal blockages and irritation in pets. If you suspect your furry friend has ingested something toxic, make sure to keep handy the number of your local vet, an emergency clinic, or the 24-hour ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline at 888-426-4435.

2. Decorate with care

Carving pumpkins is a popular Halloween pastime, but make sure to keep those lit jack-o-lanterns out of your pet’s reach or replace the candles with battery-powered tea lights. Other decorations which can pose threats include glow sticks, fake cobwebs which can be a choking hazard, costume jewelry, plastic packaging, strung lights, and pet costumes with small or dangling accessories, according to ASPCA.

3. Create safe spaces

The flurry of visitors knocking on your door all night while out trick-or-treating can be stressful for pets. To that end, consider putting your four-legged friends in a crate or another room, away from the activity. If your pets are able to roam free, make sure when they aren’t able to dart outside when opening doors for trick-or-treaters, and that they are wearing proper identification in case of an accidental escape. If your pets are microchipped, make sure they are registered with the most up-to-date information.