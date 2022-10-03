October 03, 2022
Multi-Chamber Event Develops Brands That Stand

By Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce

The Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry is serving as the primary organizer for a West Suburban Chamber of Commerce Executives (WSCCE)-sanctioned Multi-Chamber October Luncheon and Business Expo in Lombard.

Some 320-business people and 50 exhibitors are expected to participate in the 17-chamber event featuring Keynote Speaker Jim Paglia, President and CEO of Dallas-based Brands That Stand, at The Carlisle in Lombard on Wednesday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Community Bank of Elmhurst is sponsoring Paglia’s 45-minute presentation, titled “Creating A Powerful Small Business Brand,” which will provide small businesses with the tools to build and/or rebuild their brand in a post-Pandemic economy.

Under Paglia’s leadership, In’s & Out’s, LLC (dba as Brands That Stand®) has developed into a nationally recognized brand strategy consulting firm. BTS has worked in dozens of industries and sectors with hundreds of clients from Fortune® 100 Companies, national nonprofits, government entities and universities to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Behaviors in sales, product development, technology deployment, human resources and a host of other aspects can all be aligned to reflect your brand,” stated Paglia. “A brand is much more about how you behave than what you say.”

Paglia had a lengthy career in advertising, public relations and integrated marketing, managing the accounts of some of the world’s most recognized brands. In 1986, Paglia left the global agency world and with a partner teamed up as the integrated marketing firm Tassani Communications, which quickly grew to be recognized as one of Chicago’s most prominent mid-sized firms and changed its name to Tassani & Paglia.

In 1995, Paglia decided to create a new business model and formed In’s & Out’s. In 2015, the firm began also identifying as Brands That Stand®, to better reflect the benefit clients derive from its services.

