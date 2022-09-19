Seniors and Arthritis

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 1 in 4 U.S. adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, causing significant physical and emotional pain and challenges.

Arthritis is a universal term for conditions affecting joints and surrounding tissue, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joints and can lead to fatigue, depression, and anxiety. While there are many different types of arthritis, the two most common are rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis attacks healthy joint tissue, causing inflammation, pain, stiffness and swelling. Osteoarthritis wears down the joints’ cartilage, resulting in pain and stiffness. Arthritis in the knee is one of the most common types of inflammation that affects many older adults.

For seniors with arthritic conditions, daily activities can be painful and frustrating. Simple tasks like standing up or walking can be complex when joints are swollen and inflamed. Fortunately, Franciscan Village, a senior living community in Lemont, provides senior care services designed to promote health, wellness and enhanced living.

Life enrichment activities help residents stay mobile and keep their minds active, while therapy can help ease the pain of arthritis and keep joints mobile. Helping residents thrive and live their best lives is our goal.

In addition, Franciscan Village:

Can help residents with activities of daily living, like bathing and dressing

Provide transportation to doctor’s appointments

Offer on-site rehabilitation services to help residents regain strength and mobility

Chronic pain like arthritis can have a significant impact on quality of life. If you or someone you know is living with arthritis, many resources are available to help manage the pain and improve quality of life.

The care team at Franciscan Village is here to help seniors with arthritis live their best lives. Contact us at 630-296-4748 to discover our wide range of programs designed to help seniors live life to the fullest.

Franciscan Village

1270 Village Drive

Lemont, IL 60439