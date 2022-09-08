3 Ideas For a Memorable Celebration of Life

If you’ve lost a beloved family member or friend, you may be called upon to assist with creating a celebration of their life. A Celebration of Life is less formal and usually less structured than a funeral service, and is a more relaxed type of gathering where family members and guests come to celebrate the life of the deceased. Here are 3 ideas for creating a memorable Celebration of Life.

1. This special end-of-life event allows family and friends to celebrate the unique life of their loved one. “I urge families to concentrate on ideas that will make the Celebration of Life as personal as possible,” said John Adolf, Director of Adolf Funeral Services. “Think of things that happened in your loved one’s life that made them unique and brought them, and you, joy. Share those wonderful experiences through a slideshow set to music, or with a large photo collage board.”

2. Consider incorporating personal hobbies into the Celebration of Life. “When activities and hobbies that were special to the deceased are highlighted, it can offer peace and solace to family and friends,” added Adolf. “Telling stories about how your loved one acquired special additions to a collection, displaying arts and crafts they created, or distributing books if they had an extensive library, can be comforting while also spurring memories and leading to meaningful conversations.”

3. If your loved one loved music, consider hiring a band or DJ to play their favorite tunes, whether it’s Swing, Big Band, Rock, Country, or the Blues. Encourage attendees to share their favorite memory of the deceased with the rest of the group. If your loved one enjoyed Italian food, cater the event with the best spaghetti and meatballs in town. Give the affair a positive spin, so happy memories are shared and the event is a true Celebration of Life.

