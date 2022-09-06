How to Repair a Shower Diverter

Turning the water on and pulling the knob to shower should be an easy thing to do. But sometimes, the water will only come from the tub faucet or head, not the shower. In this case, you may have a problem with your shower diverter.

Your shower diverter is the mechanism that controls the flow of water from your showerhead and allows you to switch between using the showerhead and the tub spout. Over time, mineral deposits can build up in the diverter, causing it to become stuck or not work correctly. If you’re having problems with your shower diverter, here are some tips on repairing it yourself.

If you’re having trouble with your shower diverter, you should first check the knob. Make sure it’s turned to the “shower” position. If it is, then you may need to clean out the diverter. To do this, you’ll need to remove the knob and unscrew the diverter. Once you’ve removed the diverter, you can clean it with a vinegar solution or a commercial cleaner designed for removing mineral deposits.

If cleaning the diverter doesn’t fix the problem, you may need to replace it. You can purchase a replacement diverter at a hardware store or home improvement center. To install the new diverter, simply follow the instructions that come with it.

You can prevent future problems with your shower diverter by regularly cleaning it with a vinegar solution or commercial cleaner. You should also check the diverter regularly to ensure it’s not loose or damaged. To decrease strain on the diverter, allow water to flow through the faucet before shutting it off.

Water softeners help reduce mineral buildup, extend the life of your shower diverter, and prevent future problems throughout all your plumbing. They are easy to install and make a big difference in your home’s water quality.

If you have any questions about repairing your shower diverter or want to schedule a repair, please contact Jay’s Plumbing at 877-977-8989. We’re always happy to help!

